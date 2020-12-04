Ryan Day Has Honest Comment About Not Coaching vs. Michigan State

It looks like Ohio State football is set to return on Saturday against Michigan State. But head coach Ryan Day won’t be there, much to his chagrin.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day lamented being unable to be on the sidelines with his players on gameday. He confessed that watching the game may be “the hardest three hours” of his life.

“I’ll be watching and communicating up until game time and trying to do the best I can that way,” Day said, via Buckeye Extra. “But once the game starts, the coaches have to coach, and the players have to play. It’ll probably be the hardest three hours of my life, but at that point you just have to get them to the game and then let them go.”

Standing in for Day on Saturday will be associate head coach Larry Johnson as the acting head coach. Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson will serve as playcaller.

Ryan Day tested positive for COVID-19 just before their scheduled game against Illinois last week. That game was eventually canceled.

All the Buckeyes can do moving forward is hope that they can avoid any more canceled games. If they’re unable to play at least six games, they’ll be ineligible for the Big Ten Championship Game.

But for now, the Buckeyes’ focus is on tomorrow’s game against the Spartans. They are favored by over three touchdowns against Michigan State, and by a similar number in The Game next week.

Day may or may not be available for either of those games, and you can bet that it’ll bother him as much as it bothers the team.