Ryan Day Has Interesting Suggestion For Targeting Rule

There is no penalty in college football that drives coaches, players and fans more insane than targeting.

It’s a very subjective rule that isn’t officiated consistently across the sport. One borderline targeting penalty might get called in one game, but ruled completely differently in another game.

It’s an imperfect rule that baffles fans each and every college football weekend. However, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day might have a solution.

Earlier this week, Day was asked about the ejection of Steele Chambers from Saturday’s game against Penn State.

“It’s a unique situation in that it was the first play of the second half,” Day said.

“Day thinks the targeting rule should be changed to a 30-minute penalty, rather than an amount of halves penalty, because there is some ‘inequity’ with the rule,” Ohio State beat reporter Griffin Strom said.

It’s an interesting suggestion from the head coach. If a player is ejected from a game in the second half, that player is forced to miss the first half of the next game.

Day thinks the rule should be changed for a player is only forced to miss 30 minutes of game time. Rugby has a similar rule, where a player can receive a yellow card and is forced to miss 10 minutes of game time. A second yellow card results in a red card and thus an ejection.

Should college football adopt a similar rule?