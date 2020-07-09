Ryan Day Has Message For Fans After Big Ten Decision

On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten issued a statement announcing the league is going conference-only for the 2020 season.

Unfortunately for Ohio State fans, that means the highly-anticipated matchup with Oregon won’t happen this year. Following the announcement from the Big Ten, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day issued a statement for fans.

“Hey Buckeye Nation, as you know we’re in a very serious situation right now with the pandemic that’s going on across the country, in Ohio and in Columbus,” Day said in a statement.

“So we’re really asking everyone to follow your local authorities with the protocols and the guidelines that they’ve set forth. One of the biggest ways to do that is by wearing a mask. So please join our team, join our staff and our whole program in wearing a mask so we can protect each other and we can be together again for the fall.”

Here’s his message.

Ohio State is the favorite to win the Big Ten this year. It sounds like the Buckeyes will have an unusual path to the Big Ten title game if they make it that far.

The same will be true for teams in other conferences as well. Both the ACC and Pac-12 are expected to move to conference-only play as well.

The Ivy League, meanwhile, canceled all fall sports for the 2020 season due to the pandemic.