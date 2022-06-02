Ryan Day Has Telling Admission: College Football World Reacts

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day reportedly made some very candid comments during a meeting with Columbus-area business owners earlier today.

Day's comments came at an on-campus event to announce OSU's NIL Corporate Ambassador Program, which will enable businesses to go through the Ohio State athletic department to hire athletes.

According to Cleveland.com, Day told the contingent that the Buckeyes need $13 million in NIL funding to keep their entire roster together. Otherwise, the team runs the risk of losing players to other programs via the transfer portal.

“One phone call, and they’re out the door,” Day said. “We cannot let that happen at Ohio State. I’m not trying to sound the alarm, I’m just trying to be transparent about what we’re dealing with.”

It's not every day we see this level of transparency from college coaches. Day's $13 million figure is being met with a variety of reactions from fans.

Per Cleveland.com's Doug Lesmerises, Day also said OSU has been gathering information on what the current NIL market is elsewhere.

"He said he believes right now top-shelf quarterbacks require $2 million in NIL money," Lesmerises wrote. "Major offensive tackles and edge rushers he said are about $1 million."

The game has changed in college sports. Time to adjust or fall behind.