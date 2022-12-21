Ryan Day Has Troubling Admission On Ohio State's Recruiting

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Ohio State signed a star-studded group of recruits on National Signing Day today, despite some recent decommitments.

The Buckeyes lost four-star defensive back Kayin Lee at the last minute to Auburn today and received decommitments from four-star running back Mark Fletcher and three-star quarterback Brock Glenn last month.

Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class, also backed off his Ohio State pledge over the weekend.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day had some interesting things about the decommitments during his Signing Day press conference.

"On recent decommitments in the program, Day says there was a time when other schools stopped recruiting players after they committed, but that isn't the case anymore. 'It's the way things are going ... we just have to adapt,'" tweeted Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors.

This is a very, very odd comment from Day. The practice of continuing to pursue recruits who are committed elsewhere has been going on for decades in college football, and Ohio State has benefited from such "flipped" commitments before.

In fact, the Buckeyes recently picked up a pledge from four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who had been committed to Washington.

It sounds like Day and Co. are adapting just fine.