Ryan Day Offers Update On Star WR Garrett Wilson

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 19: Ryan Day the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Despite not having wide receiver Garrett Wilson at its disposal this Saturday, Ohio State managed to escape Memorial Stadium with a victory over Nebraska.

An hour before kickoff, Ohio State listed Wilson as unavailable on its final injury report. However, it was unclear why he wasn’t able to play.

Wilson then posted a message on Twitter to let his fans know that he’s doing just fine.

“For those asking, I am all good! I appreciate the prayers,” Wilson tweeted on Saturday morning. “Can’t wait to watch them boys ball here soon against Nebraska. Go Bucks!”

Following the Buckeyes’ win over the Cornhuskers, coach Ryan Day was asked about Wilson’s status. He said the star wideout is “day-to-day” moving forward.

Day added that he’s hopeful Wilson will be back in the lineup for the Buckeyes next week.

Ohio State’s offense is undoubtedly at its best when Wilson is available. The junior wide receiver has 43 receptions for 687 yards and six touchdowns this season.

On the bright side, Wilson’s absence did open the door for another wide receiver on Ohio State’s depth chart to step up. Jaxson Smith-Njigba was sensational this afternoon against Nebraska, hauling in 15 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown.

The Buckeyes will try to keep things rolling next Saturday against the Boilermakers.

