Ryan Day Is Facing Some Criticism For Field Goal Decision

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day.LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Field goals aren’t going to matter much tonight, at least not early on in the game. Ohio State’s Ryan Day is taking heat for choosing to kick one.

Trailing Alabama 21-14 in the second quarter, Ohio State drove deep into enemy territory. However, on 4th-and-goal from the 6, Day settled for a short field goal to cut the deficit to four.

The decision elicited immediate criticism from fans and pundits alike. The reasoning is simple: you’re not going to outgun an offense like Alabama’s by kicking field goals.

Day’s choice looked even worse when the Crimson Tide took the ensuing kickoff and marched right downfield, capping the drive off with a short touchdown pass from Mac Jones to DeVonta Smith.

Now, if Justin Fields had hit an open Garrett Wilson in the end zone on first-and-goal, Day wouldn’t have even had to think about settling for three.

However, once it got to third down, it is fair to question why the Ohio State head coach didn’t alter his play calling a bit to ensure his team got two shots at scoring a touchdown.

Oh, by the way, in the time it took me to finish writing this post, DeVonta Smith scored his third touchdown of the game to give Alabama a 35-17 lead. It doesn’t look good for Ohio State right now.


