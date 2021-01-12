Ryan Day Is Facing Some Criticism For Field Goal Decision

Field goals aren’t going to matter much tonight, at least not early on in the game. Ohio State’s Ryan Day is taking heat for choosing to kick one.

Trailing Alabama 21-14 in the second quarter, Ohio State drove deep into enemy territory. However, on 4th-and-goal from the 6, Day settled for a short field goal to cut the deficit to four.

The decision elicited immediate criticism from fans and pundits alike. The reasoning is simple: you’re not going to outgun an offense like Alabama’s by kicking field goals.

Day’s choice looked even worse when the Crimson Tide took the ensuing kickoff and marched right downfield, capping the drive off with a short touchdown pass from Mac Jones to DeVonta Smith.

Can't believe they kicked — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) January 12, 2021

Ryan Day probably spent all year thinking about all of the field goals inside the 10 he settled for in last year's Fiesta Bowl. That one has to sting. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) January 12, 2021

Not sure how much that FG is going to help when Alabama is in position to get the next two possessions. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 12, 2021

Ryan Day really saw how this game was going and decided, "Yeah, I am going to kick a field goal from my opponent's 6-yard line." Once again, my new theory is there are no good coaches — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) January 12, 2021

Good thing Ryan Day kicked that short field goal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) January 12, 2021

I’m sort of surprised Ryan Day kicked the field goal there, but after Justin Fields missed on two pretty easy throws… — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) January 12, 2021

Now, if Justin Fields had hit an open Garrett Wilson in the end zone on first-and-goal, Day wouldn’t have even had to think about settling for three.

However, once it got to third down, it is fair to question why the Ohio State head coach didn’t alter his play calling a bit to ensure his team got two shots at scoring a touchdown.

Oh, by the way, in the time it took me to finish writing this post, DeVonta Smith scored his third touchdown of the game to give Alabama a 35-17 lead. It doesn’t look good for Ohio State right now.