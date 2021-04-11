Ryan Day: Justin Fields, Joe Burrow Have 1 Major Thing In Common

Justin Fields and Joe Burrow aren’t the same style quarterback. One’s a dual-threat and the other’s a pocket-passer. But they do have one major thing in common, according to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

On Thursday, Day said on the Move the Sticks special on NFL Network that there’s one big similarity between Fields and Burrow: their ability to learn quickly. That’s a much-needed trait for quarterbacks, especially at the NFL level.

Most college quarterbacks that take their talents to the NFL have to sit out for at least a year to study not only NFL offenses, but specifically defenses. Fields will be ahead of the curve if he can adapt quicker than others.

Considering how great a rookie season Burrow just had in the NFL, fans have to be excited about what Day had to say about Fields on Saturday.

“One thing about Justin in the meeting room is you don’t have to tell him something twice,” Day said, via 247Sports.com. “He really picks things up quickly and his recall is very similar to Joe Burrow — when I was here with Joe — he just understands things and then can take it to the field very quickly. I think that’s a trait that not a lot of people have. And I think the one thing, too, that he does a good job of is he can visualize a play if you put it up on the screen and then talk about, ‘Well, what if they do this? What if they do that?’ And he’s already thinking about the different covers that may show up.”

Justin Fields will be one of the top picks in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, the only question is where will he land?

It’s almost a given at this point that Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are the top-two picks. Fields could land at No. 3.

Either way, Ryan Day is fairly confident any team that selects Fields will be happy. We’ll have to wait until later this fall to find out.