Ryan Day Reacts To Justin Fields’ Recent Big Ten Football Petition

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has not taken the Big Ten’s decision to postpone football without a fight.

Over the weekend, Fields crafted a MoveOn.org petition asking Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, as well as the league’s presidents and athletic directors, to reconsider their position on playing in the fall. Right now, the petition has over 246,000 signatures.

“We want to play. We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19,” Fields wrote. “We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!”

Fields’ petition has drawn a lot of attention in college football over the last couple of days. This afternoon, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day tweeted support for his quarterback.

“I could not be more proud of Justin Fields and I support his efforts,” Day tweeted. “He loves Ohio State. He loves his teammates. We ask our players to be leaders and he’s leading. I’m honored to coach him and this team. #FIGHT.”

Unfortunately for Justin Fields and other Big Ten players, it doesn’t look like the league will be changing its mind. Penn State AD Sandy Barbour said today she doesn’t see a reversal forthcoming.

Fields certainly got people talking though, and if he doesn’t play another game in an Ohio State uniform, he’s left a lasting impression with this public stance.