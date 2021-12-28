Report: Ryan Day Made Big Offer For Defensive Coordinator Job

Before the Ohio State Buckeyes hired Jim Knowles as their new defensive coordinator, they made a run at a defensive coach who is quickly rising up the ranks.

According to Tom Loy of Irish Illustrated, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day offered the team’s defensive coordinator role to Marcus Freeman. Of course, this was before Freeman was offered the head coaching job at Notre Dame.

Landing a young coach like Freeman would’ve been a tremendous hire for the Buckeyes.

Not only does Freeman know what it takes to coach at a top-tier program, he has a strong connection to Ohio State. He was a linebacker on the Buckeyes for several years. Once his college career was over, he was selected by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Although the Buckeyes were unable to hire Freeman as their defensive coordinator, they found a worthy candidate in Knowles.

Knowles coached an Oklahoma State unit that was ranked third in total defense this season. Clearly, he knows how to get the best out of his players.

Day discussed the hire of Knowles earlier this month. His first official day of work at Ohio State will start after the Rose Bowl.

“I have offered a position on the Ohio State football staff to Oklahoma State University defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and he has accepted it,” Day said, via 247Sports. “Starting Jan. 2, Knowles will be the Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator.

“What is most important at this time is that we put our players in the best position possible to finish this season with a win in the Rose Bowl. To that end, we will continue our planning and preparation for the game with our current staff of 10 assistant coaches.”