Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Penn State Very Clear

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 08: Acting head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Ryan Day and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road this weekend for a showdown with 13th-ranked Penn State.

This game is Ohio State's toughest of the year so far, at least on paper. The Buckeyes are the better team but we've seen the Nittany Lions push more talented OSU squads to the limit and beyond in the past.

Day is not shying away from how much this game means, not just this year but every season.

“I think that when you look at the schedule each year and you try to map out your road to Indianapolis, beating Penn State is a big part of it," he told reporters on Thursday afternoon.

Ohio State has five in a row and nine out of 10 against the Nittany Lions. The Buckeyes won their last meeting in Happy Valley 38-25 in 2020 after narrowly escaping Beaver Stadium with a 27-26 win in 2018.

Ohio State and Penn State will kick off at noon ET Saturday on FOX.