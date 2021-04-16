Ohio State football fans will finally be able to watch their team back on the gridiron this weekend.

The Buckeyes will be back on the field for the team’s spring game on Saturday afternoon. While it won’t be a packed house, nearly 20,000 fans are allowed to attend the event.

Before the spring game officially kicks off, head coach Ryan Day spoke to the media about the game. During the press conference, Day made it very clear one thing won’t happen.

Day said there will be no tackling this weekend.

“We’ve actually done a good amount of tackling this spring,” Day said, per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. “There’s been three or four practices where we’ve had 60-plus snaps of guys getting tackled to the ground and live scrimmages. So we’re gonna stay up to kind of stay healthy for the game.”

While there won’t be any tackling at the spring game this weekend, Day also said the team has done plenty of tackling this spring.

Some programs like to take the same approach they would on a normal game and hit, while others take a more conservative approach. The Buckeyes are doing the smart thing in order to keep their players healthy for the upcoming season.

Ohio State’s spring game kicks off on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.