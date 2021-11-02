The Spun

Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Nebraska Very Clear

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day during the game vs. Cincinnati.COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 7: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team warm up before a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Ohio Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

With this past weekend’s thrilling win over Penn State officially in the rearview mirror, Ohio State has shifted its focus over to its next opponent. On Saturday, the Buckeyes will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium.

During this Tuesday’s press conference, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shared his thoughts on Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers are just 3-6 heading into this weekend’s matchup, but Day believes they’re a formidable opponent for the Buckeyes.

“This is a very good Nebraska team that we have to be ready for,” Day said. “I don’t care what the record says, they’re good.”

When it comes to the Big Ten West standings, Nebraska is at the very bottom. However, it’s worth noting they have a bunch of one-possession losses.

Nebraska fell short to Michigan State in overtime, lost to Oklahoma on the road by a touchdown, and nearly upset Michigan before a late-game collapse.

Oddsmakers have Ohio State favored by 15 points at this time, but Nebraska has proven that it can keep things close against top-tier opponents.

A win on Saturday over the Buckeyes would be the first signature win of the Scott Frost era. It doesn’t sound like the Buckeyes will overlook the Cornhuskers, though.

Kickoff for this game is at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.

