Ohio State has been masterful in using motivation this season, but don’t tell the Buckeyes they’re underdogs. Ryan Day’s program is among the most talented in the nation, and they’re right where they expect to be.

That was the core of Ryan Day’s message to his team before kickoff tonight. Even with the adversity that the Buckeyes have faced this year, with rolling COVID-19 issues, uncertain scheduling, and everything else, a national championship is where they believe they can be.

That is, in large part, why they were so dedicated to getting this season in. Alabama and Clemson may be the only other teams in the tier of consistent talent that the Buckeyes have existed in since Urban Meyer took over. When Ohio State misses the College Football Playoff, it tends to be a bit of a disappointment.

According to Eleven Warriors, Day said that this game is why players come to Ohio State. We’ll see if they play up to that standard tonight.

“They is why you come to Ohio State – to win a national championship.” – Ryan Day — Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 12, 2021

The Buckeyes were held to just three yards by a fired up Alabama defense on the first drive of the game, before punting it away. On the following drive, Alabama went on an extended 12-play, 78 yards drive for the score, to go up 7-0.

Mac Jones was 6-for-8 for 64 yards, while Najee Harris carried it four times for 14 yards and the touchdown. DeVonta Smith picked up where he left off against Notre Dame, catching a pair of throws for 31 yards, and we even got a Jaylen Waddle appearance, taking a little Jones shovel pass for 15 yards.

Now, Justin Fields and company need to answer, and not let Alabama take an early hold on this game. We’ll see what Ryan Day draws up for the Buckeyes in a few moments here.

[Eleven Warriors]