Ryan Day Opens Up About Missing The Michigan State Game

Ohio State is aiming to get in Saturday’s game against Michigan State, something that is critical for the Buckeyes to be able to compete in the Big Ten Championship. The program will be without Ryan Day though, after his positive COVID-19 test last week.

Day’s test was the first major announcement stemming from the outbreak within the Buckeyes program. A day later, Ohio State’s game against Illinois was canceled.

Now, Ohio State really needs to play its next two games played. This weekend, they face Michigan State, but next weekend’s game might be the bigger concern. Rival Michigan is having its own outbreak, and could have to call the game off if things don’t significantly improve between now and next week.

Even if this weekend’s game at Michigan State is played, Day won’t be present. Due to protocols, he can not coach the team, even remotely, once the game starts. He says he anticipates it being “the hardest three hours of (his) life.”

Just now on coaches show 97.1TheFan, @ryandaytime said having to sit out game at MSU on Saturday "will probably be the hardest 3 hours of my life." Indicated others on staff are affected too, as well as several players, but "leadership shown" by those so far clear has been great — Tim May (@TIM_MAYsports) December 3, 2020

We’ve seen a number of prominent coaches go through the same thing this season. The most notable example is Alabama’s Nick Saban, who nearly missed the team’s huge game against Georgia. The morning of the game, it was confirmed that his test was a false positive, and he was able to coach.

Weeks later, Saban had a confirmed positive test, and had to miss the Iron Bowl.

Hopefully Ryan Day continues to feel okay, and can rejoin the team ahead of the game against Michigan. And for Ohio State’s sake, hopefully both games are played, otherwise things are going to get very hairy when it comes to the College Football Playoff situation.

[Tim May]