Ryan Day Names 1 Ohio State Loss He'll Never Get Over

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ohio State takes on Iowa this weekend, and the Buckeyes own an undefeated record and the No. 2 ranking nationally.

Back in 2017, the Buckeyes came to Kinnick Stadium with one loss but also a six-game winning streak. They left Iowa City on the wrong end of a 55-24 final score, their College Football Playoff hopes dashed.

Head coach Ryan Day was Ohio State's quarterbacks coach that day, and it's a game he called "a scar that doesn't go away" on Tuesday.

"It was a tough day for all of us," Day said, via 11W's Griffin Strom. "We've talked a lot about it to our staff, we've talked a lot about it to our players."

Ohio State won five-straight after that Iowa loss, including wins over Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game and USC in the Rose Bowl.

However, the sting of that defeat has lingered for years. Winning this weekend could help alleviate some of it.

One thing Day and the Buckeyes have going for themselves this week that they didn't five years ago is the fact Iowa's offense is pitiful. The Hawkeyes have only scored 88 points in six games, with a couple of touchdowns coming via their always-stout defense.

Iowa and Ohio State will kick off at noon ET on Saturday.