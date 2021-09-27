Ryan Day Offers Update On Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Ryan Day decided to rest starting quarterback C.J. Stroud this past weekend as the Ohio State Buckeyes took on the Akron Zips on Saturday. The redshirt freshman has been working through a shoulder injury and the program felt it best to give him the day off.

Ohio State trounced Akron 59-7, behind a lethal rushing attack and steady play from back-up quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Jack Miller III. The confident win improved the Buckeyes to 3-1 and set the table for the team to enter the bulk of Big Ten play with some momentum.

Of course, Ohio State will still need to get Stroud healthy and back on the field if it hopes to close out the regular season in style. After a latest update from Day, it looks like the redshirt freshman is on the right track.

The Buckeyes head coach shared that Stroud is “feeling much better” as of Monday, according to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Day said that he was “looking forward” to getting a full week of work in with his starting quarterback, which means he must be healthy enough to take reps in practice.

Ryan Day said C.J. Stroud is “feeling much better” going into the week of practice. “Looking forward to a good, full week of work with C.J.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 27, 2021

Stroud has gotten off to a strong start in his first full year under center in Columbus. In three games, he’s completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 963 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

However, some of the Buckeyes faithful, who have their usual lofty expectations for the program, haven’t been that impressed with the redshirt freshman. Ohio State has already dropped a game, which is uncharacteristic given the success of the last few years, and Stroud hasn’t always looked the sharpest in the team’s wins.

It’s likely that the quarterback’s shoulder injury was affecting him throughout his first three career starts for the Buckeyes, so he’ll hope to get back on the field this weekend and prove to any doubters that he is capable of leading the program back to the top of the mountain in the Big Ten.

Ohio State will take on Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.