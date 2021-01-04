Ryan Day Offers Monday Update On Justin Fields’ Status

One week before Ohio State will take on Alabama in the national championship game, all Buckeye fans have their focus on the health of quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields absorbed a vicious hit from Clemson linebacker James Skalski during the first half of OSU’s College Football Playoff semifinal win over the Tigers last Friday. The junior quarterback left the game for a play before returning and continuing to perform well, despite being in obvious discomfort.

“It’s pretty much my whole right torso that’s messed up and a little bit of my hip but they didn’t really give me a diagnosis at all,” Fields said postgame.

This afternoon, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day declined to go into detail on Fields’ injury but told reporters he expects the quarterback to play against the Crimson Tide.

Ryan Day said he definitely expects Justin Fields to play in the title game against Alabama. He took a hard hit against Clemson. Day declined to get into specifics on Fields, per policy. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 4, 2021

Despite the pain, Fields threw for 385 yards and six touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 49-28 romp in the Sugar Bowl. We can’t see him not suiting up next Monday.

Ohio State is looking for its first national title since the 2014 season when the Buckeyes won the inaugural College Football Playoff. That year, OSU beat Alabama in the semifinal and Oregon for the championship.

Ohio State-Alabama will kick off next Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.