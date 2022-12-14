Ryan Day, Ohio State Flip Top Quarterback Recruit From Pac-12 Program

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 08: Acting head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Ohio State football flipped a four-star quarterback commit from the Pac-12 on Wednesday morning.

Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs signal caller Lincoln Kienholz announced his decommitment from Washington today and revealed his expected flip to OSU minutes later.

"After long talks and consideration, I and very blessed with this opportunity," Kienholz wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to [Ohio State quarterbacks coach] @CoreyDennis_ and the staff and also everyone that’s been along on this ride. I’m excited to announce I am committing to @OhioStateFB."

Kienholz committed to Washington in June, but officially visited Ohio State for the Michigan game in late November. An offer from the Buckeyes came one week later, and he didn't wait long to jump on it.

Kienholz is the 14th-ranked quarterback in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect is also a baseball and basketball player.

As a senior, Kienholz was named MaxPreps South Dakota High School Player of the Year. He accounted for 3,422 passing yards, 46 touchdowns and only six interceptions while adding 1,436 yards and 24 scores.

In addition to Ohio State and Washington, Kienholz also officially visited Wisconsin, Wyoming and North Dakota State.