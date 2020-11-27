Breaking: Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Tests Positive

It turns out that Alabama won’t be the only marquee program without its head coach this weekend. Moments ago, Ohio State announced that Ryan Day tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the college football world was stunned to find out that Nick Saban contracted COVID-19. As you’d expect, fans are shocked to hear that Day has also tested positive for the virus.

Day obviously won’t be allowed to coach this weekend against Illinois. Leading the team this weekend as the interim coach will be Larry Johnson, who has been with the program since 2014.

“Head coach Ryan Day is one of the individuals who has tested positive,” Ohio State said in a statement. “He is in isolation and will not travel to Illinois or coach the team this week. Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson will serve as the interim head coach of the Buckeyes on Saturday.”

Ohio Sate head coach Ryan Day has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced. He will not coach the team vs. Illinois. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 27, 2020

The Buckeyes saw an increase in the number of positive tests this week. However, it’s unclear who else tested positive outside of Day.

It’s worth noting that Ohio State doesn’t believe the increased number of COVID-19 cases reaches the threshold for them to cancel this weekend’s game.

“The Ohio State University football team continues to prepare for its game Saturday against the University of Illinois, set for 12 p.m. (EST) in Champaign, Illinois.”

Ohio State currently owns a 4-0 record and has an excellent chance of making the College Football Playoff. That being said, no one knows how the players will perform without Day calling the shots on the sidelines.

Day has only lost one game since being named the head coach of the Buckeyes. If he has to miss an extended period of time, the Buckeyes might not look as dangerous as they usually are.

We’re all hoping that Day makes a speedy recovery.