Ryan Day Comments On Ohio State’s Quarterback Battle

Ohio State is one of the major college football programs that will be breaking in a new starting quarterback in 2021. It remains to be seen who that will be.

Entering spring practice, three players were competing for the job: CJ Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord. Thus far, nothing has been settled.

The Buckeyes hosted their annual spring game on Saturday, with all three quarterbacks receiving plenty of work. All three showed flashes of potential, but Ryan Day made it clear after the game that no one has seized the job.

Ohio State’s quarterback competition will officially spill over into the summer.

“This was very similar to what this whole spring has been,” Day said, via ESPN. “Some good, some not so good and a lot of learning opportunities there. There are flashes here and there, and then there are just some learning opportunities. The race is on over the next few months to see who can make the next stride.”

Stat-wise, Stroud put up the best numbers, completing 16-of-22 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Miller was 17-of-28 for 128 yards and one interception and McCord finished 12-of-17 for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

None of these three have ever thrown a pass in a regular season game, but all three have impressive pedigrees. Miller and Stroud were four-star recruits, with the latter finishing as the No. 42 prospect in the class of 2020.

McCord, meanwhile, was a five-star prospect and the No. 27 overall recruit in the class of 2021.

[ 247Sports ]