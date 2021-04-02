What Ryan Day Said About Ohio State’s Quarterbacks With Justin Fields Gone

With Justin Fields off to the NFL, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has a real quarterback battle on his hands for the first time since taking over.

Appearing on Morning Juice with Brandon Beam and Bobby Carpenter, Day spoke about the ongoing QB battle between CJ Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord. He had a lot of good things to say about all three of his quarterbacks but gave no hints as to who the frontrunner to start is.

Ryan Day did point out one issue that puts them all on relatively even footing: Experience. As a result, he feels that the winner of the QB battle will be whoever learns everything he needs to the fastest.

“It’s been going well,” Day said, via 247Sports. “The good news is they’re all talented. They all have the ability. They all throw the ball well. They’re accurate, they’re smart. They want to. The hard thing is they’re young, they’re young and there’s no way to replicate game experience, snaps and Kyle just got here and then CJ and Jack missed a whole bunch of development over the last year. So we’ve got some catching up to do, but the good news is everything you invest in these guys you’re going to get back — and that’s the exciting part about this thing.

“But there’s going to be bumps along the way, and that’s part of the deal. And whoever can learn quicker and make adjustments faster is going to come out on top of this thing, but I think the good thing is that they all kind of are pulling for each other a little bit. I think there’s a good synergy in that room, and that’s hard when there’s only one quarterback. But that’s important for our team, and I’m fired up about their futures and looking to see how this thing plays out over, really, the next four months as we get into the first game.”

Miller and Stroud both joined Ohio State as four-star, pro-style quarterbacks in the 2020 recruiting class. Neither one of them threw a pass in 2020 but got a few snaps running the ball, scoring one touchdown apiece.

McCord is an incoming freshman and was a five-star prospect coming out of St. Joseph’s High School.

All of them were highly sought after by college teams and should have what it takes to run Ryan Day’s offense.

Picking up where Justin Fields left off may be another story entirely.