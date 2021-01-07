Ryan Day Provides Thursday Update On Ohio State’s Status

Earlier this week, college football fans received a scare when a report suggested the national title game could be moved back.

The report suggested Ohio State did not have enough healthy players to play on Monday night. However, in the immediate aftermath of that report, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said the team will be ready to play.

Further reports speculated the Buckeyes might not be ready for the game – even after Smith’s statement. Well, Ohio State coach Ryan Day made sure to dispel any rumors.

Day spoke with the media on Thursday afternoon and made it clear Ohio State is on track to play.

Ryan Day is now speaking. Said team is still on track to play Monday. — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) January 7, 2021

The Buckeyes have dealt with COVID-19 issues for most of the season. However, it hasn’t stopped the team from winning every game on the schedule – at least not yet.

Earlier this season, Ohio State dominated Michigan State while missing at least 20 players on the roster. Of course, facing off against Alabama with a depleted roster is a much different task.

Ohio State shocked the college football world last weekend with a 21-point win over Clemson. The Tigers entered the game as the favorites, but it was the Buckeyes who cruised to a 49-28 win.

Meanwhile, Alabama put together a dominant performance against Notre Dame to set up a date with Ohio State in the title game.

Ohio State and Alabama kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday night.