Ryan Day Refuses To Answer Notable Question On Sunday

Ohio State has one more game left this season, but a lot of Buckeye fans are already wondering what the plan is at defensive coordinator in 2022.

Back in September, OSU head coach Ryan Day made a major change, taking play calling duties away from defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs. Day moved Coombs up to the coaching booth and handed play calling responsibilities to secondary coach Matt Barnes.

Naturally, there’s been a lot of discussion about how Day will handle this situation next year. Will he promote Barnes full-time? Or will he go outside the program to hire a proven veteran DC?

Whatever the answer is, don’t expect Day to provide it soon. When asked on Sunday what his plans are at defensive coordinator, Day reportedly declined to answer.

Ryan Day did not what to answer what Ohio State will do with the defensive coordinator position going forward. He chose to focus on the bowl game and recruiting. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) December 5, 2021

Over the last few seasons, we’ve seen a number of talented Ohio State teams hampered by issues on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive struggles were the main reason why the Buckeyes lost to Oregon in Week 2, a defeat that drastically hurt their College Football Playoff chances.

Whatever Day’s vision is for his defense in 2022 and beyond, he needs to nail a DC hire this offseason. It is of the utmost importance.