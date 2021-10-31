Watch: Ryan Day’s Reaction To Big Ohio State Field Goal Was Incredible

Ryan Day had an incredible, NSFW reaction to Ohio State’s key field goal against No. 20 Penn State on Saturday night.

Penn State never makes it easy for Ohio State. Even in a game where the Buckeyes were favored 19.5 points, the Nittany Lions proved to be a formidable test.

Leading 30-24 late in the fourth quarter and deep in Penn State territory, Day elected to kick a field goal to try and make it a two-score game. Noah Ruggles’ kick wasn’t pretty, but snuck its way through the uprights to make it a 33-24 game.

Day had an incredible reaction as the kick proved successful, shouting: “Oh s—t!” Take a look.

We don’t blame you, coach. That was a pretty stressful game.

Day was still proud of his Ohio State players for pulling out a gritty win on Saturday night in Columbus.

“It’s good to get a gritty win like this,” Ryan Day said during his postgame interview on ABC. “The whole goal of this game was to go 1-0 today, to win this game and survive. And we did that.”

