Ryan Day Reacts To Tennessee State Hiring Eddie George

Ohio State legend Eddie George landed a new gig over the weekend as the head coach of the Tennessee State football program. Although the former Heisman Trophy winner doesn’t have any experience on the sidelines coaching, he has plenty of supporters, including current Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Day said that he was excited for George, adding that he thinks the players arriving at Tennessee State will be impressed by his background and experience.

“He will do great,” Day said of George, per Saturday Tradtion. “I think he’s got a lot to offer the game. I’m excited to see where that goes.”

Ryan Day said he's “really excited” for Eddie George becoming the head coach at Tennessee State. “I think a lot of young men will be really impressed with his background.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) April 12, 2021

Day is just the latest notable name in college football to congratulate George on his new job. Earlier this week, Deion Sanders, who took over at Jackson State prior to the start of the 2021 spring season, was also thrilled at Tennessee State’s new hire.

“Congratulations to my dear friend & New soon to be head coach of Tennessee State,” Sanders tweeted on Sunday. “My brother I’m truly proud of u & I can’t wait until it’s announced officially. Let’s change the game & level this playing field that’s filled with inconsistencies.”

George and Sanders have now taken a similar path into the coaching profession. Neither one had notable experience on the sidelines and both opted to take over at HBCU’s, with the hopes of growing their respective programs.

Although he might lack coaching experience, George certainly doesn’t lack football knowledge. He made four Pro Bowl’s during his nine-year NFL career and rushed for a total of 10,441 yards and 68 touchdowns. He also won the Heisman Trophy in 1995 with Ohio State.

Now, George will have the rest of the spring and summer to prepare for the next phase of his life in football.

