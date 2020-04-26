Ryan Day Reacts To J.K. Dobbins’ Slide In The NFL Draft

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins had one of the most-surprising falls in the NFL Draft over the weekend, as the former college football star lasted until late in the second round.

The former Buckeyes star was considered by some to be a first round prospect. But Dobbins, who broke several records at Ohio State, was still on the board late in Round 2.

Dobbins ended up going to a good home, as the Baltimore Ravens pounced on the chance to select the former Ohio State star.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had a simple prediction for Dobbins following his NFL Draft slide. He’s going to crush it in Baltimore.

“Going to kill it!!” Day tweeted.

Going to kill it!! pic.twitter.com/0odaW9At3v — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) April 25, 2020

He’s probably not wrong. The Ravens already had one of the most-potent rushing attacks in the NFL prior to the selection of Dobbins. Baltimore’s offense could be scary good in 2020.

Dobbins will play for a familiar name in Baltimore, too, as Jim Harbaugh’s brother, John, is the head coach.

“I didn’t like the school he came from, but I liked everything else about him,” Harbaugh joked.