Ryan Day Reacts To Flipping 4-Star Clemson Cornerback

There’s a new member of the Buckeyes’ 2021 recruiting class and his name is Jordan Hancock.

The four-star cornerback announced his commitment to Ohio State on Sunday after decommitting from Clemson last week. Needless to say, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was ecstatic at his team’s new member.

Taking to Twitter shortly after Hancock’s announcement, Day expressed his delight with a single word. “BOOOOM,” he wrote, adding a gif of a man dropping the mic in an explosion.

Day’s post has been going viral with hundreds of Ohio State fans liking, sharing and commenting on his message. Nearly all of them are thrilled that he was able to not only land a prized recruit, but pry him from CFP nemesis Clemson to boot.

“You earned yourself another steak, coach,” one fan wrote. “Actually, two steaks. Turf n turf time.”

“Coach day is just killing it out there,” wrote another.

“Ryan Day lifetime contract???” proposed a third.

The Buckeyes have plenty of reason to be excited for their new acquisition. Hancock is one of the top cornerbacks in the 2021 recruiting class, and is considered the No. 77 overall recruit by 247Sports.

His presence only further strengthens an Ohio State recruiting class that already ranks No. 1 in the nation for 2021.

Ryan Day has been putting on a recruiting clinic since taking over as head coach after the 2018 season. And it’s clear that he has the full support of Buckeye Nation.