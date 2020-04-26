Ryan Day Reacts To K.J. Hill’s Slide In The NFL Draft

There were many who were surprised that Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill slipped to the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. His head coach was one of those people.

This morning, Ohio State coach Ryan Day spoke with reporters about his program’s draft performance this weekend. The Buckeyes had three first-round picks, including two of the first three players taken, and 10 players chosen overall.

When asked if there was any OSU player who was overlooked in the draft, Day singled out Hill. He went on to say that the Los Angeles Chargers “got a steal” in the steady wideout.

Hill closed out his Ohio State career with a program-record 201 receptions for 2,332 yards and 20 touchdowns. Ten of those scores came in 2019, his redshirt senior season. Hill was named honorable mention All-Big Ten for his efforts, a designation he also earned in 2017. In 2018, Hill was a third-team All-Big Ten selection.

““I’ve never seen anybody cover K.J. Hill on a consistent basis and I think it will be the same once he gets to the NFL,” Day told reporters.

In LA, Hill will get the opportunity to work with veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor and the franchise’s top draft choice this year, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

He’ll also learn under star wide receiver Keenan Allen. No one should be surprised if Hill makes his draft day slide look dumb starting this fall.