Ryan Day Reacts To Big Ten’s Decision On Nebraska Game

Despite all of the hard work they did to help bring Big Ten football back, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will be watching from the sidelines this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak at rival Wisconsin – and Ryan Day feels for them.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Ryan Day shared in Nebraska’s frustrations at the recently canceled game against Wisconsin and their inability to add a non-conference opponent instead. He sympathized with the team for working hard to play, only to be deprived through no fault of their own.

“I thought they should have had the opportunity to (add an opponent),” Day told reporters on Thursday. “There’s a team in Lincoln who wanted an opportunity to play, and they aren’t playing this week… When you’re the head coach and you have to look at your players and say, we aren’t playing, even though they did everything right, that’s hard to swallow.”

Nebraska reportedly tried to schedule a non-conference game against Chattanooga to replace the Wisconsin game. But the Big Ten higher-ups swiftly vetoed the plan.

Due to the Big Ten’s schedule arrangement, Nebraska will not even get a makeup opponent. As a result, their chances of winning the Big Ten West just got slimmer.

Nebraska, arch-rival Iowa and Ohio State were among the most vocal programs trying to get the Big Ten to reverse course on the conference’s initial move to cancel the season.

To see Nebraska unable to play through no fault of their own is – as Ryan Day said – tough to swallow.

“Ultimately, the Big Ten Conference did not approve our request, and we respect their decision. We are excite to move forward with preparations for the rest of the season,” the Huskers said of the decision.

