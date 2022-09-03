Ryan Day Reacts To College Football Playoff Expansion News

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made it known on Saturday that he's a fan of the changes being made to the College Football Playoff.

Prior to this weekend, the CFP's board of managers unanimously voted to expand the format to 12 teams. This new format will go into effect by 2026 at the latest.

While on ESPN's College GameDay, Day was asked about a 12-team CFP format. He told the crew, "I think it's exciting."

Day's response isn't very surprising. Ohio State's chances of making the CFP on a yearly basis should only increase once the field officially expands.

The 12-team CFP field will include the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams. The four highest-ranked conference champions will receive first-round byes.

The CFP's board of managers is encouraging the sport's commissioners to implement this system as early as 2024.

Ohio State has made the CFP four times since its inception in 2014. The program should continue to make playoff appearances, regardless of the format.