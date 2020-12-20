Ryan Day Reacts To Getting Another Shot At Clemson

The Clemson Tigers have had the Ohio State Buckeyes’ number in the College Football Playoff, winning the 2016 and 2019 Fiesta Bowls. But Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is looking forward to getting another shot at Clemson.

On Sunday, Clemson and Ohio State were announced as the No. 2 and 3 team in the College Football Playoff respectively. As a result, they’ll face off in the Sugar Bowl with a shot at the national title on the line.

Appearing on ESPN, Ryan Day said his team has been fixated on Clemson ever since quarantine began. He said the loss was “fresh on our minds” when they began, and have wanted another crack at Clemson ever since.

“In the offseason before we went into quarantine, that was a loss that was fresh on our minds… we wanted an opportunity to get back in this situation, to go win the whole thing,” Day said.

Ryan Day got his first shot at Clemson in the College Football Playoff last year. His team gave the Tigers all they could handle, but ultimately lost 29-23 thanks to some heart-breaking miscues and controversial calls.

Ohio State overall is 0-4 against Clemson, losing to them twice under Urban Meyer and in the 1978 Gator Bowl.

Based on how the Buckeyes played in the Big Ten Championship, they’ll likely be the underdogs in this one.

But Ryan Day has been waiting a full year to avenge their Fiesta Bowl heartbreak. He’ll throw everything he’s got at Clemson and then some this time.