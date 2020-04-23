The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ryan Day Reacts To LeBron’s Message For Ohio State Star

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day on the sideline against Clemson.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had an awesome reaction to LeBron James’ draft message to Buckeyes’ star CB Jeff Okudah on Thursday.

Okudah is preparing to be one of the top selections in the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday night. To preemptively celebrate his already historic football career, the OSU corner posted a memorable “dreams come true” post ahead of the draft.

LeBron responded to Okudah’s post as the NBA great congratulated the soon-to-be NFL corner on his success. Now, Day’s getting involved in the fun.

The Ohio State head coach backed up what LeBron had to say, supporting Okudah in the process. Check out Day’s tweet below:

Many expect Okudah to be the No. 3 pick in the draft tonight. The third pick would send the Ohio State corner to the Detroit Lions – an organization needing a major upgrade on the defensive side of the ball.

Even if Okudah does go third overall, he may not be Ohio State’s highest selected alum. All signs point to defensive end Chase Young being the No. 2 pick, sending him to the Washington Redskins.

Needless to say, it’s going to be a big night for the Ohio State University and Buckeye Nation. The first round of the draft gets going tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Reader Interactions


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.