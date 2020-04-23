Ryan Day Reacts To LeBron’s Message For Ohio State Star

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had an awesome reaction to LeBron James’ draft message to Buckeyes’ star CB Jeff Okudah on Thursday.

Okudah is preparing to be one of the top selections in the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday night. To preemptively celebrate his already historic football career, the OSU corner posted a memorable “dreams come true” post ahead of the draft.

LeBron responded to Okudah’s post as the NBA great congratulated the soon-to-be NFL corner on his success. Now, Day’s getting involved in the fun.

The Ohio State head coach backed up what LeBron had to say, supporting Okudah in the process. Check out Day’s tweet below:

Many expect Okudah to be the No. 3 pick in the draft tonight. The third pick would send the Ohio State corner to the Detroit Lions – an organization needing a major upgrade on the defensive side of the ball.

Even if Okudah does go third overall, he may not be Ohio State’s highest selected alum. All signs point to defensive end Chase Young being the No. 2 pick, sending him to the Washington Redskins.

Needless to say, it’s going to be a big night for the Ohio State University and Buckeye Nation. The first round of the draft gets going tonight at 8 p.m. ET.