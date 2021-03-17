Ryan Day Reacts To Ohio State Football Player’s Suspension

Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker was suspended earlier today after being placed under arrest for an OVI. Today, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day addressed the suspension.

At his Wednesday press conference, Day confirmed that Hooker is suspended indefinitely and that he is disappointed by what happened. He said that the team waited until they had “all the information” before doing anything.

“Yeah, we’re very disappointed and take what happened very seriously,” Day said, via 247Sports. “We’re going to let the process play out. He is suspended right now indefinitely and we’ll kind of see as things move forward, we’ll make the decisions as we go. But we wanted to get all the information first before we did anything.”

Hooker is coming off his third year with the Buckeyes. He had 15 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and two passes defended between defense and special teams.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day comments on safety Marcus Hooker's suspension following arrest:https://t.co/V4OuaSGZPa pic.twitter.com/fU0xX9ITaR — 247Sports (@247Sports) March 17, 2021

Marcus Hooker was reportedly found unconscious in his car over the weekend and took a field sobriety test. He was taken home and cited with an OVI.

Hooker’s arraignment for misdemeanor OVI is slated for this Friday. Ohio State begins their spring training on the same day.

This isn’t Hooker’s first run-in with the law unfortunately. He received a DUI in 2018 in Pennsylvania. The incident led to a one-game suspension that Hooker served as a true freshman.

Hopefully this incident proves to be the last though.