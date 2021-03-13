The Spun

Ryan Day took a break from football activities Saturday afternoon to catch the Big Ten Tournament action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines.

Unlike the football series, Ohio State-Michigan’s basketball rivalry is one of the most competitive in the nation. The Buckeyes and Wolverines took to the hardwood on Saturday with a spot in the Big Ten Tournament Championship game up for grabs.

Ohio State was in control for most of the second half before Michigan came storming back to pull within a point with just under a minute remaining. The Buckeyes caught a break when the Wolverines offense sputtered in the final seconds and settled for a tough-contested three by star guard Mike Smith, which missed.

Ohio State basketball is moving on to the Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday. Ryan Day, meanwhile, is proud to be a Buckeye after the basketball program’s big win over rival Michigan.

As Buckeye Nation will tell you, a win over Michigan is almost better than anything else, especially considering how talented a team the Wolverines have this season.

Despite the loss, Michigan is still expected to be a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Ohio State, meanwhile, should clock in as a two-seed, especially if the Buckeyes can win the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday.

Following a disappointing end to the regular season, Ohio State’s win on Saturday proves it’s capable of going toe-to-toe with the nation’s best. The Buckeyes are heating up at just the right time.


