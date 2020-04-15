Ryan Day Reacts To Ohio State’s Latest Big Commitment

It’s been a good day for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. His Wednesday started with running back Trey Sermon officially joining his team and ended with four-star Tunmise Adeleye giving his commitment to the Buckeyes.

After Adeleye announced his decision on Twitter, Day had a one-word response for the big news. Taking to his Twitter account, Day posted a picture of an explosion with the word “Boom.”

He’s got plenty of reason to be excited for Adeleye. The IMG Academy product is the No. 41 overall prospect in the country according to 247Sports. Adeleye is the No. 4 strong-side defensive end in the nation, and the No. 8 prospect from Florida.

Over the past two years, Adeleye has been a star at IMG Academy. He has over 100 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 12.0 sacks.

He joins a 16-man 2021 recruiting class that currently ranks No. 1 in the nation.

A lot of other programs have seen their recruiting efforts stagnate in recent weeks. But Day and the Buckeyes aren’t slowing down at all.

No other school has more than 13 recruits, and the Buckeyes are the only one with multiple five-stars committed.

Suffice it to say, things are looking pretty good for Ohio State heading into Day’s second year at the helm.