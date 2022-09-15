Ryan Day Reacts To Ohio State's Latest Poll Rankings

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Ohio State entered the 2022 season ranked second in the AP and Coaches polls.

The Buckeyes have since dropped to No. 3 through no real fault of their own. Despite being 2-0, Ohio State trails Georgia and Alabama in both sets of rankings.

Head coach Ryan Day says he's not dwelling on the polls though, telling reporters today that his team's ranking "doesn't mean a thing."

"We try to talk to our guys about it, ignore the noise whether it's good or bad," Day said, via Eleven Warriors' Griffin Strom.

Day has a point. As long as OSU keeps winning, it won't matter exactly where they are ranked, because an undefeated Ohio State team isn't getting left out of the College Football Playoff.

A one-loss Buckeye team might not be turned away either, depending on who that loss comes against. Ohio State is luck enough to control its own destiny.

Day's program will look to move to 3-0 on Saturday when it hosts Toledo at Ohio Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.