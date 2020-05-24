Ryan Day Reacts To Ohio State’s Latest Recruiting Commitment

The rich got a little bit richer on Sunday as Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes added another star to their 2021 recruiting class. And the Buckeyes boss couldn’t be happier.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Day posted the classic Iron Man gif of Tony Stark saying “Welcome to the Boom.” The tweet comes on the heels of four-star athlete Denzel Burke announcing his commitment to Ohio State.

Per 247Sports, Burke is the No. 183 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 7 athlete in the nation, and the No. 4 prospect from the state of Arizona.

Burke plays offense and defense for Saguaro High School. His scouting report draws a pro comparison to Kansas City Chiefs star Demarcus Robinson.

Needless to say, Day has plenty of reason to be very excited today.

Burke joins an Ohio State recruiting class that ranks No. 1 in the nation by 247Sports. The 19-man class includes four five-star and 11 four-star recruits.

Ohio State is coming off an incredible season that saw them go 12-0 in the regular season before winning the Big Ten title. But they were unable to beat Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl of the College Football Playoff.

The next few seasons are likely to be very good for the Buckeyes if they continue to recruit as well as this one is.

How good will the Buckeyes be over the next few years?