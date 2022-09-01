Ryan Day Reacts To Ohio State's New Field This Season

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 7: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team warm up before a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Ohio Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

When Ohio State takes the field against Notre Dame on Saturday, it will do so on new artificial turf at Ohio Stadium.

The turf at the Horseshoe was replaced this offseason after the spring game back in April. Thus far, no games have been played on it, but players have been able to get used to the surface during practices.

According to head coach Ryan Day, the new carpet makes for a "fast field" and the players have approved of it.

We already know how the field will look, thanks to these renderings which were released a few months ago.

We'll see how it plays under the lights on national television against the Fighting Irish two days from now.

Notre Dame and Ohio State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC Saturday night.