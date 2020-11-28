Ryan Day Reacts To Situation With Ohio State Football

The Big Ten was the second-to-last Power Five conference to start its 2020 season this year. Despite the late start, the conference has been hit hard with cancelations these past few weeks, Ohio State football being the latest to be impacted.

It was announced late Friday night the Buckeyes’ Saturday game versus Illinois was canceled. Head coach Ryan Day tested positive for COVID-19 this week. He is one of several members within the program to have tested positive.

This week’s events in Columbus is a prime example of why playing football in a pandemic is extremely difficult. Ohio State, meanwhile, worked so hard to even play games this season. Now, the Buckeyes are one cancelled game away from being ineligible to compete in the Big Ten Championship.

Day has a heavy heart this Saturday morning as he has to watch other teams across the country compete.

“I’m resting comfortable. I have an extremely heavy heart though,” Day admitted on Saturday.

Ryan Day on how he's doing: “I'm resting comfortable. I have an extremely heavy heart though,” because he knows all the sacrifices everyone in the program has made to make this season happen. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 28, 2020

The Ohio State football head coach clearly feels heavy Saturday morning. It’s tough to blame him.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes worked hard and made plenty of sacrifices to play football in the midst of a pandemic, just like every other team across the nation. Any game that winds up cancelled is a major disappointment.

The Buckeyes won’t be counted out of the playoff race because of the latest cancelation, though. Ohio State football should still get in, even if the program suffers further losses.