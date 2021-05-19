Ryan Day Reacts To The Gene Smith Contract News

Ohio State signed athletic director Gene Smith to a new deal this Wednesday afternoon, keeping him in Columbus for an additional four years.

There was only one more year remaining on Smith’s original deal, which is why the two sides worked so hard to get this done. It also helps that Smith really wanted to remain with the program.

“It’s an honor to continue to serve the flagship university in my home state,” Smith said, via The Columbus Dispatch. “I appreciate the support of President Johnson and the Board of Trustees.”

Smith’s new contract reportedly includes a $1.58 million annual base salary. Under his old contract, Smith was making $1.1 million per year.

After the news broke that Smith received a four-year extension, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day went on social media to share his thoughts on the deal. It’s safe to say that he’s glad Smith will stick around for at least a few more years.

“Congratulations boss on your contract extension,” Day wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for everything you do for the Buckeyes! Well deserved!”

Smith’s contract extension with Ohio State will run through June 30, 2026. His deal includes a handful of incentives that he could reach depending on how the men’s football and basketball teams perform.

There’s also a $250,000 buyout included in Smith’s contract just in case he tries to leave Ohio State before July 1, 2024.

Smith cannot accept an athletic director position for another Big Ten program until his contract with the Buckeyes expires.