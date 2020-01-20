The 2019 season ended for the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers yesterday. While many of the players and coaches are clearing out their things in preparation for next year, one coach is leaving his organization to return to Ohio State.

According to Austin Ward of Lettermen’s Row, the Buckeyes are set to officially announce the return of Kerry Coombs after three years in the NFL. Coombs coached cornerbacks and was a defensive assistant for Ohio State from 2012 to 2017.

His role at this time is unknown, but he will be joining as an assistant in some defensive capacity.

During his tenure under Urban Meyer, Coombs’ secondaries and defenses were consistently among the best in the nation. The last time he was at Ohio State, the Buckeyes defense ranked in top ten in yards allowed.

BREAKING: Kerry Coombs is set to reunite with Ohio State.

The Buckeyes will officially announce the return of the famed defensive backs coach as a coordinator this afternoon following two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. https://t.co/wwFSFvHhg9 — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) January 20, 2020

Coombs has been with the Titans for the last two years, working as the secondary coach under Mike Vrabel, another former Ohio State assistant.

The responses to the report alone show that Buckeyes fans are excited that Coombs is returning:

Ohio State’s defense was one of the best in the nation last season, allowing less than 14 points a game.

But with secondary coach Jeff Hafley off to Boston College, there’s been a vacancy in Ryan Day’s coaching staff.