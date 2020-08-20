Former NFL superstar Chad Johnson is thoroughly impressed with Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette. In fact, he just went on Twitter to rave about the Ohio State rookie.

Arnette was taken by the Raiders with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. That selection from Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock didn’t initially receive applauds, but perhaps that’ll change.

With training camp officially underway in the NFL, the public can now see some old and new faces in action. Johnson is clearly zeroing in on Arnette.

“I’m not sure who number 20 is for the Raiders but please let him know whoever he trained with needs a significant raise because his technique, patience & lateral movement is power point worthy,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Ryan Day, who coached Arnette last season at Ohio State, had an incredible response to that tweet from Johnson.

The acronym “BIA” stands for “Best In America.” LSU and Ohio State have clashed for years over which school is the better at developing defensive backs.

Over the past few years, the Buckeyes have produced Eli Apple, Damon Arnette, Gareon Conley, Marshon Lattimore, Jeff Okudah and Denzel Ward.

Next in line for Ohio State is Shaun Wade, who is projected to be a first-round pick in 2021.

Buckeyes fans can’t watch their team this fall, but they can see countless alumni – like Arnette – shine in the NFL.