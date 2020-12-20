Ryan Day Responds To Complaints About Ohio State’s Schedule

The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t exactly run the gauntlet en route to winning the Big Ten Championship and securing their spot in the College Football Playoff. But Ryan Day isn’t letting the narrative over his team’s lack of games get to him.

During ESPN’s Selection Sunday show, Day dismissed the idea that they needed more games to make their case. He asserted that his team “learned more life lessons” than any other team he’s been around.

“I totally respect everybody’s situation because everyone’s gone through different things this year,” Day said, via 247Sports. “Everyone’s gone through different challenges. I just focus on this team because I know how special these guys are and everything they’ve overcome. We started our season on Oct. 23 when everybody goes in the inside in the North and the virus spiked and we had three games canceled. They just kept showing up every day.

“This team is learned more life lessons than any team I’ve ever been around in my entire coaching career. And that’s really why I got into coaching. This has an opportunity to be one of the best stories in the history of college football. That’s why you play the game. I have so much respect for so many teams and so many young men who have worked through adversity this season.”

Ohio State’s resume consists of wins over Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana, Michigan State and Northwestern. Only two of those teams finished the regular season with winning records.

However, Ohio State absolutely destroyed most of their opponents. Indiana was the only team team Ohio State didn’t beat by double digits.

Ohio State’s case for making the College Football Playoff ultimately came down to their unbeaten record in a Power Five conference and how impressive they looked all season.

Whether or not they’re good enough to win a national title will be a subject of debate for days.