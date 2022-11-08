Ryan Day Reveals His Biggest Disappointment From Saturday

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ohio State escaped Evanston on Saturday with a 21-7 win over Northwestern in a performance that could have been described as workmanlike, at best.

While Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was grateful to pick up the W, he has not shied away from naming areas where his team needs to pick up its performance.

On Monday, Day admitted he regretted not using quarterback C.J. Stroud as a runner more in the early going of the game. Today, he expressed disappointment in his team's ability to run the ball in short-yardage situations against the Wildcats.

"Of all the things I was disappointed in with the running game, short yardage was at the top of the list," Day said, via 11W's Chase Brown.

Ohio State finished the afternoon with 207 rushing yards and three touchdowns, but failed to convert on multiple short-yardage runs in the first half, when Northwestern jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

“I think we all need to do better,” Day said. “Going back and watching the film, we gotta block better, we gotta run better, we gotta do a better job equating the numbers. We know we can do a better job.”

The first opportunity to show improvement will be against Indiana this Saturday. Ideally, the Buckeyes will be running on all cylinders--no pun intended--when they host undefeated Michigan on Nov. 26.