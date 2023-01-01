Ryan Day Reveals His Reaction To Overturned Penalty Call

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day on the sideline during the second quarter of the college football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Ohio State Buckeyes on September 24, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One of the most critical plays in Georgia's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Saturday night occurred in the third quarter.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. absorbed a big third down hit in the end zone from Georgia's Javon Bullard. Bullard was initially called for targeting, which would have set up the Buckeyes, who were ahead 35-24, with first and goal.

Instead, the targeting was rescinded after review, and OSU had to settle for a Noah Ruggles field goal.

After the game, OSU head coach Ryan Day was asked about the overturned call.

“I was told it was not targeting, that he didn’t take a shot to the head,” Day told reporters, via SDS.

Harrison, who had caught five passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns up to that point, left the game because of concussion protocol. He did not return.

“I didn’t see it, so I don’t know, but to get a concussion and not get hit in the head, I’d have to see the replay,” Day said. “And they said it happened after he got hit. But I’d have to take a look at the video, I didn’t see a replay.”

It is possible that Harrison actually did not get hit in the head, or perhaps the replay official thought that contact was initiated by Bullard's shoulder so it wasn't worthy of a flag.

Ohio State fans are going to contend that the call was blown though for years to come.