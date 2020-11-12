Ryan Day Reveals If Ohio State Would’ve Scheduled New Opponent

No. 3 Ohio State was supposed to play Maryland this weekend, but the game was canceled due to positive tests within the Maryland program.

There’s no doubt the Buckeyes wanted to play this weekend. No team would admit it, but canceled games could wind up hurting team’s playoff chances – especially if a team like Ohio State were to suffer a loss at some point during the regular season.

There’s no guarantees this season in the midst of a pandemic. It’s unfortunate Ohio State’s game had to be cancelled this season.

Head coach Ryan Day admitted on Thursday he actually wanted to replace Maryland with a non-conference opponent this Saturday. But the Big Ten denied the proposal, as the conference has done with other conference programs this year.

If Ohio State was allowed to play a non-conference game this weekend, Day said they would. "I certainly would be in favor of trying to get it done," Day said. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) November 12, 2020

The Big Ten hasn’t budged on its stance. No team will be allowed to schedule non-conference opponents this season.

No. 3 Ohio State will just have to adapt, like every other college football team has had to do this season. The Buckeyes have already begun preparing for their next game.

Ohio State will utilize this weekend as a bye, but will continue to prepare for its Nov. 21 contest against Indiana. The Hoosiers are much improved this season, and have what it takes to challenge the Buckeyes. But the Buckeyes are still head and shoulders above the rest of the conference.

After the cancellation of Saturday’s game, Ohio State has just four games remaining on its schedule.