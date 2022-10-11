Ryan Day Reveals Ohio State's Main Bye Week Goal

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ohio State has rolled to a 6-0 record at the midway point of the season, despite dealing with a myriad of injuries.

As the Buckeyes head into a bye week before the second half, head coach Ryan Day made it clear that getting healthier is the team's top priority.

“We want to get healthy,” Day said, via 11W's Chase Brown. “Get some guys back on the field.”

Ohio State has been without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for much of the year so far.

Running backs Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson have also been banged up, and the Buckeyes have had injuries along the defensive line and in the secondary as well.

That they have thrived so far is a testament to the team's talent and depth, as well as a soft early schedule. But with matchups against Penn State and Michigan on the docket in the second half, it would behoove Ohio State to heal up this week as Day said.