Ryan Day Reveals What Justin Fields Told Him After His Injury

Ohio State’s Justin Fields was magnificent in last night’s 49-28 win over Clemson, throwing for nearly 400 yards and six touchdowns.

What makes those numbers even more impressive is the fact that Fields left the game briefly in the first half after absorbing a bruising hit in the open field from Clemson linebacker James Skalski. Skalski was ejected for targeting upon review.

Fields’ ribs were clearly bothering him after the play, but it didn’t prevent him from putting on a show the rest of the game.

After the win, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shared with reporters what the junior quarterback had to say after getting hurt.

Ryan Day said Justin Fields looked him in the eyes after his injury and said “There’s no way we’re losing this game." — Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 2, 2021

There you have it. It was scary seeing Fields get blown up like that, and he definitely wasn’t fully himself after the hit. However, as you can tell, he was determined to finish what he started.

Fields needs one more win to fully cement himself in Ohio State lore. If he is able to close out his Buckeye career beating Clemson and Alabama in the College Football Playoff, he’ll go down as one of the best to ever don the scarlet and grey.

Ohio State and Alabama will meet in the national championship game on January 11.