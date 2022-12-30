Ryan Day Reveals What Ohio State Practices Have Been Like After Michigan Loss

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with C.J. Stroud #7 against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It seemed like Ohio State's chances of making the College Football Playoff were crushed by Michigan in late November. However, the Buckeyes were fortunate enough to receive a second chance.

On Saturday, Ohio State will face Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The winner will advance to the national championship game.

Speaking to the media this Friday morning, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made it sound like his players know just lucky they are to be in this position.

"When you have something taken away from you, it does give you a little more appreciation," Day said.

Day also told reporters that he's "pleased" with how "physical" the Buckeyes have been at practice. They'll need to be ready to match the Bulldogs' intensity in the trenches.

Georgia has not lost a game this entire season. That being said, Ohio State has the talent to keep up this Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.